Kenan Thompson Is Worried Lizzo Might Be a Clone in Cute ‘SNL’ Promo (Video)

Lizzo is hosting “Saturday Night Live” this weekend, but that’s not all. The “Truth Hurts” singer is also sticking around as this week’s musical guest, which is incredibly dope, in case you were wondering. But in a cute promo for the episode, “SNL” cast member Kenan Thompson worried that Lizzo might have cloned herself to do it.

“How are you doing host and musical guest? Did they clone you?” Thompson asks after Lizzo explains her double duty.

“No, of course not, there’s no clone Lizzo,” Lizzo says with a scoffing laugh.

“That’s exactly what clone Lizzo would want me to think,” Thompson’s inner monologue says.

You can watch the cute exchange in the video above, which also includes a couple of other fun promos. For instance, Thompson lists off Lizzo’s many formidable skills and asks “Lizzo, is there anything you can’t do?”

“Actually there’s one thing: I am incapable of folding a fitted bedsheet,” Lizzo says.

“Oh snap, damn. When you get frustrated do you do like I do and set the whole thing on fire?” asks Thompson.

“No, i just sort of ball it up and stuff it in my closet,” Lizzo replies.

“Oh smart,” Keenan says before whispering “boring.”

Lizzo is the second “SNL” host to pull double duty this season of course; Billie Eilish did it back in December. Now do Silk Sonic, “SNL.”