Kimmel Says Trump Would Be a Better President if He’d Just Wear a Coronavirus Mask (Video)

But only because it makes it easier to dub more, uh, presidential-sounding things

| April 6, 2020 @ 10:03 PM Last Updated: April 6, 2020 @ 10:10 PM

On Monday, Jimmy Kimmel really wished Donald Trump would wear a mask to prevent the spread of coronavirus and even suggested it might make him a better president — mainly because it would make it much easier to dub over the things Trump says during his daily press conferences.

During his latest quarantine monologue, Kimmel noted how petulant Trump has been acting during his press conferences, specifically his tendency to fling ad hominem attacks on any reporter who asks him a remotely serious question. After playing one such recent example, Kimmel said “he is right though, they should phrase these questions in a nicer way.”

“Like, Mr. President, why are you doing such an incredible job of screwing this up,” Kimmel then suggested.

Also Read: Trump Calls ABC News' Jonathan Karl a 'Third-Rate Reporter' During Monday Briefing (Video)

Then he got to the masks. “Trump finally broke down and let the White House recommend that people wear masks in public,” but, Kimmel noted, Trump won’t be wearing them himself because he thinks it would look weird to greet leaders from other countries wearing one.

“What is the point of telling people to do something you aren’t doing yourself,” Kimmel continued. “Personally, I would love to see Trump wearing a mask. Maybe then we could re-dub his voice to make him sound like an actual president.”

Then Kimmel rolled out a clip from a recent press conference, only deep faked so it looked like Trump was wearing a mask and saying decidedly un-Trumpean things.

Also Read: Trump Attacks NY Times and Washington Post for Advertising Being 'Way Down' -- When It's Down Everywhere

In the clip, we see CNN’s Jim Acosta asking why the U.S. doesn’t have enough masks and other medical equipment. Said fake Trump: “It’s a very simple answer Jim. I ignored warnings from experts, repeatedly, and focused on money instead of human lives. I f—ed up, royally. Great question Jim, you look good. Have you been working out?”

“Better, right? We have a masked singer, why not a masked president,” Kimmel joked.

Watch Kimmel’s whole monologue above.

2020 Presidential Contenders: Who's Still Challenging Donald Trump and Who's Dropped Out (Photos)

  • Bernie Sanders, Joe Biden Stephen Maturen / Jonathan Bachman / Getty Images
  • Joe Biden CBS
  • Elizabeth Warren Democratic National Convention: Day One Getty Images
  • Bernie Sanders Getty Images
  • South Bend, Indiana Mayor Pete Buttigeig Announces He's Forming An Exploratory Committee To Run For President Getty Images
  • Michael Bloomberg Getty Images
  • Amy Klobuchar Getty Images
  • Tulsi Gabbard Getty Images
  • tom steyer Getty Images
  • Bill Weld Getty Images
  • Deval Patrick Getty Images
  • Michael Bennet Getty Images
  • Getty Images
  • Joe Walsh What Is America Showtime
  • Sen. Cory Booker Announces Presidential Bid Getty Images
  • Marianne Williamson Getty Images
  • Julián Castro Getty Images
  • kamala harris Getty Images
  • Beto O'Rourke Getty Images
  • Governor Mark Sanford Getty Images
  • Tim Ryan Getty Images
  • Kirsten Gillibrand Getty Images
  • Seth Moulton Getty Images
  • Getty Images
  • Howard Schultz Getty Images
  • Eric Swallwell Getty Images
  • Getty Images
  • Wayne Messam Getty Images
  • Bill de Blasio Getty Images
  • Steve Bullock Getty Images
  • John Delaney Getty Images
  • Joe Sestak Getty Images
1 of 32

Tulsi Gabbard is the latest to end the race for the Oval Office

There's less than a year to go until the 2020 presidential election, but the competition to potentially replace Donald Trump in the White House has begun to diminish as more Democratic candidates drop out of the race.

There's a lot to keep track of, but we're here to help. Here's TheWrap's list of everyone who is running for president so far — and who has dropped out.

View In Gallery

Related Content

KEEP READING..

The news
you need now,
more than ever.

Create a FREE Account

Already a member? Login

LIMITED TIME - Sign up for WrapPRO for 70% off

Try PRO today
FOR FREE