‘Legally Blonde’ Prequel Series Taps ‘Batwoman’ Alum Caroline Dries as Co-Showrunner

“Batwoman” alum Caroline Dries has been tapped as co-showrunner of Prime Video’s “Legally Blonde” prequel series.

Dries, who served as showrunner and executive producer for “Batwoman” at the CW, will co-showrun “Elle” alongside creator Laura Kittrell, who also serves as co-showrunner and EP. Dries has been onboard the project since shortly after the series received the streaamer’s greenlight.

The prequel series will follow Elle Woods in high school as we learn about the life experiences that shaped her into the iconic young woman we came to know and love in the first “Legally Blonde” film, per the official logline.

“Elle” is produced by Hello Sunshine and Amazon MGM Studios, with additional EPs including Reese Witherspoon, Lauren Neustadter, Lauren Kisilevsky and Marc Platt.

In addition to developing and creating “Batwoman,” Dries’ TV writing credits include “Smallville,” “Melrose Place,” “The Vampire Diaries,” “Recon,” “Arrow” and “Gotham Nights.” She also served as an EP for “The Vampire Diaries,” “Recon” and “Batwoman,” and was a consulting producer for “Gotham Nights.”

Dries also recently sold erotic thriller “Over Asking,” which has Karen Rosenfelt attached to produce, to Paramount Pictures in a highly competitive deal.

Prime Video first unveiled news of the prequel series in May during Amazon’s inaugural upfront presentation, with Witherspoon herself breaking the news to advertisers.

“I had this crazy idea that the world might want to know the origin story of Elle Woods, so here I am to officially tell you the most amazing news ever, which is that we are going back to high school with Elle,” Witherspoon said. “Before she became the most well-known Gemini vegetarian to graduate from Harvard Law School, she was just a regular ’90s high school girl, and thanks to Amazon and Hello Sunshine, all you are going to get to know her in this new series.”

Dries is repped by WME, Entertainment 360, and Wendy Kirk at Johnson Shapiro Slewett & Kole.

Variety first reported the news.