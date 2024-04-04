‘Legally Blonde’ Spin-Off Shows in Development at Amazon, Hello Sunshine

“Legally Blonde” spin-off shows are in the works from Amazon MGM Studios and Reese Witherspoon’s media company Hello Sunshine, TheWrap has learned.

“Gossip Girl” developers and producers Josh Schwartz and Stephanie Savage will pen one of the series— which is further in its development stages — and will also serve as executive producers under their Fake Empire company, an individual with knowledge told TheWrap. Witherspoon, Lauren Neustadter and Marc Platt (“Legally Blonde”) have also been named as executive producers.

For now, there are no details or descriptions of the shows.

“Legally Blonde,” which is based on a novel by Amanda Brown, made its premiere in theaters on July 13, 2001 and told the story of Elle Woods (Witherspoon) — a prim, proper and wealthy sorority girl who is determined to become her boyfriend Warner Huntington’s future wife. After Warner gives her the boot and heads off to Harvard University, picking up a new, more conservative lady friend while on the way, Elle sets her sights on changing his mind by pursuing a career in law also. The film was directed by Robert Luketic and the script was penned by Karen McCullah and Kirsten Smith.

The film starred Witherspoon, Jennifer Coolidge, Luke Wilson, Selma Blair, Linda Cardellini and more.

The film went on to have two spin-offs, “Legally Blonde 2: Red, White & Blonde,” as well as “Legally Blondes,” which was centered on the two of Elle’s cousins. The film was also adapted into a musical.

In 2022, Witherspoon shared her hopes for the future of “Legally Blonde 3.” The third installation has been in the works for several years and was co-written by Mindy Kaling and Dan Goor.

“It’s just like ‘Top Gun’: They waited a long time to make another version of that movie, and I loved the nostalgia piece they incorporated in it,” Witherspoon said in a USA Today interview. “So definitely that gave us a lot of inspiration about what we would want to do with Elle Woods and make sure that we had all those same touchstones that mattered to people then.”