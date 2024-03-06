Reese Witherspoon’s Hello Sunshine Strikes Development Deal With A+E Networks

A+E Networks has found a new partner in Hello Sunshine, actor Reese Witherspoon and Strand Equity founder and managing partner Seth Rodsky’s media company.

Under this new deal, Hello Sunshine will develop premium lifestyle content for A+E’s Home.Made.Nation, the network’s channel and media hub dedicated to home improvement, DIY, decor and more. The first series to launch under this partnership will be “Country House Hunters,” which follows couples as they search for their perfect country home.

The announcement was made ahead of A+E Networks’ 2024 upfront presentation for advertisers. In addition to Witherspoon, the company announced a WWII History Channel docuseries with Tom Hanks, a currently untitled Reconstruction Era podcast with former President Barack Obama, two new History Channel series executive produced by Derek Jeter, three new History Channel documentaries executive produced by LeBron James, a new series currently titled “The UnXplored” hosted by Danny Trejo, a Gloria Gaynor from Lifetime and Robin Roberts and the previously announced “Triumph: Jesse Owens and the Berlin Olympics” narrated by Don Cheadle.

Founded in 2016, Hello Sunshine has become one of the most recognizable celebrity-started production hubs in Hollywood. The company has produced critically acclaimed and commercially successful films such as “Wild,” “Gone Girl” and “Where the Crawdads Sing.” On the television side of things, the company has backed the Witherspoon-starring projects “Big Little Lies” and “The Morning Show” as well as “Truth Be Told,” “Little Fires Everywhere,” “Daisy Jones & the Six” and “Tiny Beautiful Things.”

In addition to. producing content, Hello Sunshine also curates a monthly book club titled Reese’s Book Club x Hello Sunshine. Several of these book club picks including “Where the Crawdads Sing,” “Little Fires Everywhere,” “Daisy Jones and the Six,” “Tiny Beautiful Things” and “The Last Thing He Told Me” have been adapted for film or television under the Hello Sunshine production banner.