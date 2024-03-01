You are reading an exclusive WrapPRO article for free. Want to level up your entertainment career? Go here for more information.

“Where Is Wendy Williams?” debuted to an impressive audience as it aired across Lifetime and other streaming platforms, outpacing viewership for “The Prison Confessions of Gypsy Rose Blanchard.”

The two-night documentary event (with four episodes within it) has brought in 6.2 million viewers across linear and digital platforms to date, according to Nielsen and internal viewing data. As Lifetime aired “Wendy Williams: The Movie” and 2021 documentary “Wendy Williams: What a Mess!” in conjunction with the new release, the three-night event reached over 7.7 million total viewers.

The Feb. 24 and 25 airings of “Where is Wendy Williams?” averaged 1.2 million total viewers on Lifetime, according to Nielsen live-plus-three-day figures. That boosted Lifetime to rank as the most-watched primetime cable network across the two nights among both women 25-64 and women 25-54.

“Where is Wendy Williams?” stands as Lifetime’s most-watched new nonfiction series in two years among total viewers, women 25-64 and women 25-54, since the four-part Janet Jackson documentary aired in late January and early February of 2022.

The Wendy Williams documentary also outpaced viewership for Lifetime’s recent release “The Prison Confessions of Gypsy Rose Blanchard” and now ranks as the No. 1 nonfiction series among total and demo viewers, per live-plus-same-day data.

The launch proved buzzy on social media, with “Where is Wendy Williams?” scoring the most social interactions across Facebook, Instagram, X and YouTube on its Feb. 24 premiere night, and trended on X for both its premiere nights. To date, the event has logged more than 11 million video views and 688,000 engagements across TikTok, Instagram, Facebook and X.

The two-part documentary follows the former television host and radio star after the end of her talk show as she embarks on the next phase of her life, all while struggling with both mental and physical issues.

“Where is Wendy Williams?” will air again on Friday, March 1at 7 p.m. ET/PT and Saturday, March 2 at 1:30 p.m. ET/PT. It is available to stream on Prime Video and VOD.