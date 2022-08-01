Reese Witherspoon Hopes ‘Legally Blonde 3’ Plays Like ‘Top Gun: Maverick’

Reese Witherspoon says that she’s looking to the massive success of “Top Gun: Maverick” on how to make sure “Legally Blonde 3” turns out right.

In a new interview with USA Today, Witherspoon said she’s “still hoping that ‘Legally Blonde 3’ is gonna come together in the right way.” And it turns out that the film remains in development, even after it was announced back in 2020 that the sequel would be released in May of this year.

“It’s just like ‘Top Gun': They waited a long time to make another version of that movie, and I loved the nostalgia piece they incorporated in it,” Witherspoon said. “So definitely that gave us a lot of inspiration about what we would want to do with Elle Woods and make sure that we had all those same touchstones that mattered to people then.”

Witherspoon is expected to reprise the role of Elle Woods, the bubbly and fashionable blonde sorority girl who pursues a career and education at Harvard Law. The 2001 film is a fan favorite, and both it and the sequel were box office hits, with the original grossing $141 million worldwide in 2001, while its 2003 followup secured $124 million at the global box office.

“I feel like these characters are my friends, so I safeguard them. I would never make the subpar, mediocre version of their story,” Witherspoon added.

In May 2020, Mindy Kaling and Dan Goor were set as the duo writing the sequel. Witherspoon’s Hello Sunshine is producing “Legally Blonde 3,” alongside Marc Platt and Adam Siegel, president of Platt Productions. Hello Sunshine’s head of film and television, Lauren Neustadter, is also producing. It’s unclear which cast would be returning.

Witherspoon is the executive producer of “Surface” on Apple TV+, which begins streaming this Friday. Read the full interview here.