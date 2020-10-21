‘Legally Blonde 3’ Gets May 2022 Release Date

“Legally Blonde 3” is slated to hit theaters in May 2022 after originally being scheduled for a February 2020 release.

MGM Studios announced the news on Twitter late Tuesday, following the “Legally Blonde” virtual reunion featuring Reese Witherspoon and her co-stars Selma Blair (Vivian Kensington), Jessica Cauffiel (Margot), Jennifer Coolidge (Paulette Bonafonté), Matthew Davis (Warner Huntington III), Ali Larter (Brooke Taylor Windham), Holland Taylor (Professor Stromwell), Alanna Ubach (Serena McGuire), and Luke Wilson (Emmett Richmond)

“Elle Woods is back! Legally Blonde 3 coming May 2022. We rest our case,” the studio tweeted.

In May, Mindy Kaling and Dan Goor were set as the duo writing the sequel, which will feature Witherspoon reprising her iconic role from the first two “Legally Blonde” films.

Witherspoon’s Hello Sunshine is producing “Legally Blonde 3,” alongside Marc Platt and Adam Siegel, president of Platt Productions. Hello Sunshine’s head of film and television, Lauren Neustadter, is also producing.

Kirsten Smith and Karen McCullah adapted the novel by Amanda Brown for the first film and were previously in talks to write the script.

“Legally Blonde” grossed $141 million worldwide in 2001, while its 2003 followup secured $124 million at the global box office. The first film followed Elle Woods as she went to Harvard Law School after she was dumped by her boyfriend. In the sequel, Elle headed to Washington, D.C., to join the staff of a congresswoman in hopes of passing a bill to ban animal testing.

In 2015, Witherspoon said the timing is right for a third film because “we’re talking about women in politics and how important that is to get more women. And I think it’d be kind of a cool thing to have her be a Supreme Court justice or someone who runs for office.”

In June 2018, MGM announced “Legally Blonde 3” would hit theaters Valentine’s Day 2020, but that did not come to fruition.