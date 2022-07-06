Amazon Studios has acquired the rights to an untitled comedy film centered around a wedding that has both Will Ferrell and Reese Witherspoon attached to star and comes from writer and director Nicholas Stoller, an individual with knowledge of the project told TheWrap.

Jessica Elbaum and Ferrell will produce the film via their Gloria Sanchez banner. Stoller and Conor Welch will also produce via Stoller Global Solutions, and Witherspoon and Lauren Neustadter will produce via Hello Sunshine, with Ashley Strumwasser executive producing.

The logline for the film is being kept under wraps.

The untitled comedy reunites Amazon with Witherspoon’s Hello Sunshine, which is also working on the musical drama series “Daisy Jones & The Six,” starring Riley Keough and Sam Claflin, and the holiday romantic comedy “Something from Tiffany’s,” starring and executive produced by Zoey Deutch.

Stoller is the director of “The Muppets,” “Forgetting Sarah Marshall,” both “Neighbors” movies and the upcoming rom-com “Bros” starring Billy Eichner and featuring an all LGBTQ+ cast.

Witherspoon’s last on-screen feature role was “A Wrinkle in Time” in 2018, but she’ll soon be seen in MGM’s “Legally Blonde 3” and in the comedy “Your Place or Mine” from writer and director Aline Brosh McKenna. She also stars on “The Morning Show.”

Ferrell most recently starred in “The Shrink Next Door” and will next be seen in Warner Bros.’ “Barbie” alongside Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling.

Ferrell is represented by UTA, Mosaic, and The Lede Company. Witherspoon is represented by CAA, LBI Entertainment, attorney Gretchen Rush, and the Lede Company. Stoller is represented by UTA, Ziffren Brittenham, and Narrative.

THR first reported the news.