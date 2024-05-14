‘You’re Cordially Invited’ Trailer Pits Will Ferrell Against Reese Witherspoon in R-Rated Romcom | Video

The movie hits Prime Video early next year

You’re Cordially Invited,” a new R-rated comedy starring Will Ferrell and Reese Witherspoon, doesn’t hit Amazon’s Prime Video streaming platform until January 30, 2025. But thanks to a new teaser trailer, you can get a sense of where this gonzo comedy is going. Think of it as a save the date. Watch the trailer above.

The cast for “You’re Cordially Invited” also includes Geraldine Viswanathan, Meredith Hagner, Jimmy Tatro, Stony Blyden, Leanne Morgan, Rory Scovel, Keyla Monterroso Mejia, Ramona Young, Jack McBrayer and Celia Weston.

The officially synopsis reads: “A woman planning her sister’s perfect wedding and the father of a young bride-to-be find out that they are double booked for their destination wedding at a remote resort on an island off the Georgia coast. When both parties decide to share the small venue, chaos ensues and disaster awaits.” You definitely get a sense of the chaos and disaster from the trailer, which ends with Ferrell snuggled up with an alligator he thinks he’s killed, only to realize that the alligator is, in fact, alive. It then starts thrashing around as Ferrell makes very Ferrell-y observations and Witherspoon screams.

“You’re Cordially Invited” was written and directed by Nicholas Stoller, who made “Forgetting Sarah Marshall,” both “Neighbors” movies and, most recently, “Bros.” It was produced by Stoller, Conor Welch, Witherspoon, Lauren Neustadter, Ferrell and Jessica Elbaum.

The movie streams globally on Prime Video starting on January 30, 2025.

