Lena Dunham Inks First-Look Deal With Netflix

Netflix has inked a creative partnership with Lena Dunham and her production company, Good Things Going.

Under the new deal, Dunham and Good Thing Going will develop and create serialized first look projects for Netflix, the streamer announced as part of its Next on Netflix presentation. The news comes as Netflix and Dunham are in the midst of collaborating on a new series, “Too Much,” for which Dunham serves as creator, writer, director and executive producer.

“Lena’s authenticity and singular voice have redefined storytelling for this generation. She’s a creative powerhouse, weaving together complex and nuanced narratives that are as thought-provoking as they are entertaining,” Netflix VP of drama series Jinny Howe said. “We look forward to delighting audiences with more of the deeply relatable stories they love from Lena.”

“Working with Netflix to bring Too Much to life has been a dream; the trust, support and creative freedom they offer are rare and precious,” Dunham said. “My producing partner Michael P. Cohen and I are deeply excited to begin the next phase of Good Thing Going with Netflix as our home, one that supports artists and makes so many of the shows that we love as viewers. From the first chat with our Netflix team, we have been aligned in the vision to lean into classic genres and serve them up with a twist, always informed by surprising points of view. We are thrilled to be working across the US and the UK, and hope to engage with Netflix globally to tell a range of stories, set in new and compelling worlds.”

“Too Much,” which is set to debut in 2025, stars Megan Stalter as Jessica, a New York workaholic in her mid-thirties, reeling from a broken relationship that she thought would last forever and slowly isolating everyone she knows, per the official logline.

When she meets Felix (Will Sharpe), who is described as a walking series of red flags, Jessica finds that their unusual connection is impossible to ignore, even as it

creates more problems than it solves. Now they have to ask themselves: do Americans and Brits actually speak the same language?

Luis Felber serves as co-creator with Dunham, and serves as an executive producer alongside Tim Bevan, Eric Fellner, Michael P. Cohen, Surian

Fletcher-Jones and Bruce Eric Kaplan.

In addition to Stalter and Sharpe, “Too Much” also stars Michael Zegan, Janicza Bravo, Richard E. Grant, Leo Reich, Daisy Bevan, Adele Exarchopoulos, Dean-Charles Chapman, Rita Wilson, Andrew Scott, Prasanna Puwanarajah, Andrew Rannells, Rhea Perlman, Emily Ratajkowski, Stephen Fry, Kaori Momoi and Adwoa Aboah.