Lena Dunham’s Netflix Rom-Com ‘Too Much’ Adds Megan Stalter and Will Sharpe

Netflix’s upcoming romantic comedy from Lena Dunham, “Too Much,” has added Megan Stalter and Will Sharpe as its lead actors.

The project comes from Dunham and her husband, musician Luis Felber. Development for the series was first announced in July of this year.

The rom-com follows Jessica (Stalter) a New York-based workaholic in her mid-30s who has been slowly isolating herself from her friends and family in the wake of a failed relationship. Haunted by her own love life and past bad decisions, Jessica decides to take a job in London and vows to “live a life of solitude like a Bronte sister,” a press release for the series reads. At least that’s the case until she meets Felix (Sharpe), who is described as “less Hugh Grant in Notting Hill and more Hugh Grant’s drunken roommate.” The two find their connection impossible to ignore, even though it creates more problems in their already chaotic lives.

Luis Felber, Lena Dunham, Will Sharpe and Megan Stalter behind-the-scenes on “Too Much” (Photo Credit: Netflix)

“This is a show that is very close to my heart — created with my husband Luis, cast with my favourite actors — the geniuses that are Meg and Will, along with a bevy of friends — and partnering again with Working Title, who are behind the romantic comedies that formed me,” Dunham said in a press release. “Netflix has been so deeply supportive of the vision, which is to create a romantic comedy that makes us root for love, brings joy but also has the jagged edges of life.”

The series comes from Dunham, who is best known for creating and starring in “Girls.” She also created the HBO show “Camping” and directed “Catherine Called Birdy” starring Bella Ramsey in 2022. In addition to Dunham and Felber, Tim Bevan and Eric Fellner also executive produce “Too Much.” Both previously produced the Working Title hit, “Love, Actually.” Michael P. Cohen, Surian Fletcher-Jones and Bruce Eric Kaplan also executive produce, and Camilla Bray serves as a producer.

The 10-part half-hour series comes from A Working Title Television and Good Thing Going Production. It will be produced by the studio Universal International Studios, a division of Universal Studio Group. Production will begin in the U.K. in 2024.