Lena Dunham to Write Sam Bankman-Fried Film for Apple and A24

Apple Original Films is set to develop “Going Infinite: The Rise and Fall of a New Tycoon,” the New York Times bestselling book which centers on Sam Bankman-Fried, with Lena Dunham set to write the screenplay, according to an insider with knowledge. The project will be co-produced and co-developed by Apple Studios and A24.

The official description is as follows:

From Michael Lewis, the #1 best-selling author of “The Big Short” and “Flash Boys,” “Going Infinite: The Rise and Fall of a New Tycoon” is the story of FTX’s spectacular collapse and the enigmatic founder at its center. When Michael Lewis first met him, Sam Bankman-Fried was the world’s youngest billionaire and crypto’s Gatsby. CEOs, celebrities, and leaders of small countries all vied for his time and cash after he catapulted, practically overnight, onto the Forbes billionaire list. Who was this rumpled guy in cargo shorts and limp white socks, whose eyes twitched across Zoom meetings as he played video games on the side? Lewis sets out to answer this question, taking readers into the mind of Bankman-Fried, whose rise and fall offers an education in high-frequency trading, cryptocurrencies, philanthropy, bankruptcy, and the justice system. Both psychological portrait and financial roller-coaster ride, “Going Infinite” is Michael Lewis at the top of his game, tracing the mind-bending trajectory of a character who never liked the rules and was allowed to live by his own―until it all came undone.

After being released in October 2023, “Going Infinite” quickly became a New York Times bestselling book.

Lena Dunham is repped by CAA, ID PR and Hansen, Jacobson, Teller, Hoberman, Newman, Warren, Richman, Rush, Kaller, Gellman, Meigs & Fox.

Variety first reported the news.