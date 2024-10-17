Liam Payne Cause of Death Revealed as Internal and External Hemorrhage in Preliminary Autopsy

Liam Payne’s preliminary cause of death has been revealed just one day after the former One Direction singer fell from his hotel balcony in Buenos Aires. He was 31 years old.

The musician died from “multiple traumas” that caused both “internal and external hemorrhage,” according to local reports citing the Public Prosecutor’s Office in Argentina (translated to English using Google Translate).

The official autopsy report is still pending with the Forensic Medical Corps at the Judicial Morgue. However, Payne’s death has for now been classified as suspicious, “although everything suggests that the musician was alone when the fall occurred, and was going through some kind of outbreak due to substance abuse,” according to a Thursday statement from the 14th National Criminal and Correctional Prosecutor’s Office.

On Wednesday, a spokesperson for the Buenos Aires Security Ministry said in a statement to the AP that the singer appeared to have “thrown himself from the balcony of his room.” Police were called to the hotel due to an “aggressive man who could be under the influence of drugs or alcohol,” according to the statement.

Payne was found dead when emergency services were called to the CasaSur Palermo hotel. He appeared to have fallen from the third floor.

The singer is survived by 7-year-old son Bear, whom he shared with Girls Aloud member and “X Factor” judge Cheryl Cole. He’s also survived by his parents, Geoff and Karen Payne, as well as sisters Ruth and Nicola.