Lilly Wachowski is returning to directing. She is set to helm “Trash Mountain,” which will star comedian Caleb Hearon, who also wrote the screenplay with Ruby Caster. “Jurassic World” director Colin Trevorrow will produce through his production company Metronome Film Co. The news comes via Collider.

The story for “Trash Mountain” follows a gay Chicago man who must return to his rural Missouri home to deal with the death of his father. The title refers to the fact that his father was a hoarder and now his son must pick through the debris of his life. Wachowski and Trevorrow immediately signed on to the project after reading the script.

“Trash Mountain” will mark Wachowski’s solo feature directorial debut, after collaborating with her sister Lana on projects like “Bound,” “The Matrix” (and its first two sequels), “Speed Racer” and “Cloud Atlas” (with Tom Tykwer). The last film Lilly worked with her sister was “Jupiter Ascending,” way back in 2015. Since then, Lilly worked with Lana on the first season of ambitious Netflix series “Sense8.” She then ran “Work in Progress,” a series for Showtime that she also co-wrote and, in its second season, directed episodes of.

While there was a fourth “Matrix” film, 2021’s “The Matrix Resurrections,” that entry was solely directed by Lana.

“When my pal Caleb Hearon sent me ‘Trash Mountain’ I leapt at the chance to direct it,” Wchowski said in an official statement to Collider “So beautiful and sad and funny! Queer representation and stories are vital at this time as we are being shoved further into the margins. Our amazing writers, Caleb and Ruby are a shining light in all this dang darkness.”

Trevorrow added, “Caleb Hearon and Ruby Caster are true originals and Lilly Wachowski is a living legend. I’m insanely lucky to call them collaborators and friends.”

It’s good to have her back.

Eddie Vaisman and Julia Lebedev will also produce via Sight Unseen.