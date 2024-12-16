Lionel Messi-Inspired Animated Show ‘Messi and the Giants’ Acquired by Disney Branded TV

Lionel Messi’s journey to soccer stardom will be the subject of a new animated sci-fi series at Disney.

“Messi and the Giants,” which tells the epic saga of a young boy named Leo who transported from his home in Argentina into a fantastical alternate universe, has been acquired by Disney Branded Television, the company announced Monday.

The series, which hails from Sony Music Vision and the kids wing of Sony Pictures Television, is slated to debut on Disney Channel, and will be followed by a release on Disney Channel On Demand and globally on Disney+. The series will be available in English, Spanish and other languages.

Consisting of 22-minute episodes, “Messi and the Giants” will follow Leo as he tries to save the once-thriving world of Iko from the giants who rule the 10 realms. The 12-year-old boy — who is the size of a flea compared to the giants, is plucked from another world to lead the fight against the tyrannical villains who have kept the 10 realms under their control, per the official logline.



Mirroring Messi’s battle of always being the smallest one on the team, the series underlines the importance of persevering in the face of adversity, learning how to build a team, finding strength when you think you have none, and exploring what it takes to become a hero.

“I always dreamed of being involved in a project that would share the values of sports, the very same values that have been so important to my career, with younger generations. Nothing truly is impossible with teamwork, perseverance, discipline, and hard work,” Messi said in a statement. “I look forward to sharing this series with kids around the world, and I hope I will inspire them and motivate them to achieve their own dreams. Ever since I was a kid, I always loved animated series, and I look forward to watching this series with my own kids.”

“Football — or soccer, as we call it in the United States — is the world’s most beloved sport, uniting and captivating millions of fans of all ages,” Disney Branded Television president Ayo Davis said. “We are proud to work with Lionel Messi and Sony Pictures Television to bring ‘Messi and the Giants’ to our passionate, global kids’ audience. We know that its themes of family, friendship, and teamwork will resonate with not only football enthusiasts but everyone everywhere who loves a great story.”

Guy Toubes (“Odd Squad,” “Transformers: Robots in Disguise”) will executive produce the series and oversee all writing. The show will be animated by Atlantis Animation (“Tara Duncan,” “Miraculous Ladybug” season five) and director Dan Creteur, who developed the series alongside Toubes.