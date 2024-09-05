‘Live With Kelly and Mark’ Reigns as Most-Watched Syndicated Talk Show for 81 Weeks | Exclusive

“Live With Kelly and Mark” has extended its daytime ratings dominance for over 80 weeks, TheWrap can exclusively reveal.

Throughout the 2023-24 season, the Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos-hosted show has stood as the No. 1 most-watched syndicated talk show of the week for 81 weeks across all key measurements, according to Nielsen figures. In fact, “Live With Kelly and Mark” extended its reign of having the highest household rating of all syndicated talk shows for 101 consecutive weeks.

“Live With Kelly and Mark” has averaged 2.30 million total viewers during the season from Sept. 4, 2023 to Aug. 18, 2024 — outpacing its closest syndicated competition by 81% — and averaged a household rating of 1.53 — up 76% from its closest competitor. When it comes to key demos among women, the daytime talker averaged a 0.30 rating among women 18-49 and a 0.49 rating among women 25-54, up 67% and 75%, respectively, from the show’s closest syndicated competitor.

Among women 25-54, “Live” has ranked as the most-watched daytime talk show across syndicated or network series for 81 weeks in a row, building on its record to stand as the daytime talk leader in the demo for the fifth season in a row.

In one of the final weeks of Season 36, “Live” averaged 2.09 million viewers during the week of Aug. 12 to Aug. 18, outpacing its closest competition by 96%.

“Live With Kelly and Mark” also saw notable ratings success on WABC-TV in New York during its 36th season, as it became the most-watched syndicated talk show in New York City for the 13th season with an average daily total viewership of 242,000. In addition to standing as the No. 1 entertainment talk show for the fourth consecutive season, the show scored a 0.47 rating among adults 25-54, a 0.44 rating among women 18-49 and a 0.63 rating among women 25-54.

The ratings success comes as “Live With Kelly and Mark” kicked off its 37th season on Tuesday, with upcoming guests for the season including Edie Falco, Ryan Seacrest and Vanna White, James McAvoy, Demi Moore, Katlin Olson, Jeff Bridges and Juliette Lewis.

In June, Ripa and Consuelos were jointly recognized as the winners of Outstanding Daytime Talk Series Host at the 2024 Daytime Emmys.