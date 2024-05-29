“Live with Kelly and Mark” came out on top as Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos-hosted show rolled out its mothers’ day programming, TheWrap can reveal exclusively.

The program ranked as the No. 1 daytime talk show — network or syndicated — in terms of total viewers with 2.23 million average viewers during the week of May 5, according to Nielsen live-plus-same-day figures, as well as in the key demos, including women ages 18-49, where the show averaged a 0.27 rating, as well as among women 25-54, where the show averaged a 0.46 rating.

During the week of May 5, which featured Mother’s Day gift ideas and interviews with Jennifer Lopez and Mariska Hargitay, “Live with Kelly and Mark” was up slightly in total viewers when compared to the same week last year, which brought in 2.197 million total viewers, as well as household ratings, growing 1% from last year’s average rating of 1.49.

“Our ‘Live Loves Mom’ week is always popular and such a great fit for our audience,” executive producer Michael Gelman said in a statement. “This week in particular reflects the strong ‘family’ feeling we have here at the show and the team has a lot of fun making it happen.”

With an average season-to-date viewership of 2.36, “Live with Kelly and Mark” also posted improvements over its previous average viewership of 2.31, marking one of the two syndicated talk shows to improve its total viewer average this seaso.

“Live with Kelly and Mark” also scored a season-to-date rating of 1.57 in households and a 0.51 season-to-date rating among women 25-54, maintaining its place as the No. 1 syndicated talk show for the fourth year in a row, outpacing its nearest competitor by 80% in total viewers, 76% in households and 76% in women 25-54.

Among women 25-54, the daytime talk show ranked No. 1 for the fifth consecutive season, and also scored the highest rating among women 18-49 with a 0.31 rating. It also remained the No. 1 entertainment talk show for the fourth season in a row.

Produced by WABC-TV in New York and executive produced by Gelman and Ripa, “Live with Kelly and Mark” is distributed in national syndication by Disney Entertainment.