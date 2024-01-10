‘Live With Kelly and Mark’ Holiday Programming Sees Ratings Uptick From 2022 | Exclusive

You are reading an exclusive WrapPRO article for free. Want to level up your entertainment career? Click here for more information.

“Live With Kelly and Mark” closed out 2023 with impressive ratings gains as it rolled out its holiday programming, TheWrap can reveal exclusively.

As the syndicated talk show kicked off the annual festivities with its holiday sweater-themed episode, the Dec. 15 telecast brought in 2.48 million total viewers — up from the prior year’s viewership of 2.46 million on the same day — marking the special’s most-watched episode since 2021, according to Nielsen figures.

The next week leading up to the holidays, from Dec. 18-24, “Live” averaged 2.53 million total viewers and a household rating of 1.69, marking a seven-week high since Oct. 30. The week of holiday programming posted gains when compared to the prior week, as the talk show saw a 3% uptick in total viewers, which averaged 2.47 million viewers the week prior, and a 1% increase in household ratings as the previous week scored a 1.67 rating.

Demo ratings among women were also up from the previous week, with the holiday week scoring a 0.35 rating among women 18-49 — up 13% from last week’s 0.31 rating — and a 0.54 rating among women 25-54 — up 6% from the previous week’s 0.51 rating. The week also ranked as the show’s sixth consecutive week as the No. 1 talk show among network or syndicated programs in all key measurements and demos.

The Dec. 22 telecast of the “Live Family Holiday Party” brought in 2.61 million viewers — up 2% from the 2022 broadcast viewership of 2.56 on Dec. 19 — and scored a 1.75 rating — up 1% from that year’s 1.73 rating.

Overall, “Live” has averaged 2.38 million total viewers and a 1.58 rating this season, as well as a 0.27 rating among adults 18-49, a 0.43 rating among adults 25-54, a 0.32 rating among women 18-49 and a 0.53 rating among women 25-54 — outpacing all network or syndicated daytime talk shows and late night talk shows in each demo.

In fact, the talk show has ranked as the No. 1 entertainment talk show for the fourth season in a row for the key Nielsen measurements.

Upcoming guests in the new year include Sterling K. Brown, Dan Levy, Daniel Kaluuya and Josh Hutcherson.