Liz Wise Lyall Returns to Lifetime as SVP of Scripted Programming and Development

Liz Wise Lyall is returning to Lifetime to serve as its senior vice president of scripted programming and development, the network announced on Thursday.

In her new role, Lyall will be responsible for leading the network’s movie production strategy and scripted co-productions. She will oversee the development and execution of original films while expanding strategic partnerships and acquisitions.

During her initial stint from 2005-2011, she served as a manager before being elevated to a director, working on movies such as “The Pregnancy Pact” with Thora Birch, “To Be Fat Like Me” starring Kaley Cuoco and “Girl, Positive” with Jennie Garth. Lyall also worked on creative partnerships with Gale Anne Hurd, Garth Brooks and Salma Hayek, among others.

“Lifetime movies are iconic and a genre in of itself so I could not be more thrilled to have Liz return with her deep understanding and knowledge of Lifetime movies,” A&E, Lifetime and LMN executive vice president of programming Elaine Frontain Bryant said in a statement. “Liz’s energy coupled with her experience in bringing teams together will help drive further growth for our movie team.”

Prior to rejoining Lifetime, Lyall spent over 14 years at The CW Network, most recently serving as senior vice president and head of scripted programming, where she was in charge of current programming, scripted development and international co-productions.

Lyall played a pivotal role in series like “Wild Cards,” “Superman & Lois,” “Riverdale,” “Arrow,” “The Flash,” “DC’s Legends of Tomorrow,” “The 100,” “iZombie” and the upcoming “Good Cop, Bad Cop.” She also oversaw the DC animated films for The CW’s Seed platform, such as “Constantine” and “Vixen,” the comedy “Significant Mother” and the network’s first original animated holiday special “Beebo Saves Christmas.”

Following The CW’s ownership transition to Nexstar, Lyall led the initiative to merge the current programming and development departments into a unified team, streamlining operations and encouraging creative innovation across the network.

Before venturing into television, she was a literary agent at Alpern Group in Los Angeles and Harrison Artist Management in her native Canada.