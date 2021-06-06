Marvel’s next series “Loki” is set to hit Disney+ on Wednesday, June 9, and based on the reactions of those who got to see it a bit early, the series is another success.
It’s the first time Tom Hiddleston will get to shine as Loki on his own, and according to critics, he does exactly that. “There may not be a better developed villain in TV/film history,” CW reporter Brandon Pope writes.
Beyond Hiddleston’s own acting, though, many are praising his chemistry with the rest of the cast, as well as hyping the story itself. Though the general consensus seems to be that the first two episodes are a bit heavy on exposition — as early episodes are prone to be, given the necessity of setting up an overarching story — critics tend to be agreeing that it really plays with Marvel lore.
“Loki” is meant to give fans a look at what the God of Mischief has been up to since stealing the Tesseract during the time heist of “Avengers: Endgame.”
Unfortunately, Loki is very good at getting caught in his mischief. Thanks to his latest shenanigans, he ends up in the hands of the TVA, better known as the Time Variance Authority. Led by Owen Wilson’s Agent Mobius, Loki is given a choice: be deleted from reality or help them catch an even bigger villain.
“Early exposition comes with awesome details for MCU fans. I really like the start. Lots of potential here!” Brandon Davis writes.
You can check out more early thoughts on Marvel’s “Loki” below.