Marvel’s next series “Loki” is set to hit Disney+ on Wednesday, June 9, and based on the reactions of those who got to see it a bit early, the series is another success.

It’s the first time Tom Hiddleston will get to shine as Loki on his own, and according to critics, he does exactly that. “There may not be a better developed villain in TV/film history,” CW reporter Brandon Pope writes.

Beyond Hiddleston’s own acting, though, many are praising his chemistry with the rest of the cast, as well as hyping the story itself. Though the general consensus seems to be that the first two episodes are a bit heavy on exposition — as early episodes are prone to be, given the necessity of setting up an overarching story — critics tend to be agreeing that it really plays with Marvel lore.

The real gem of #Loki is the chemistry between Tom Hiddleston and Owen Wilson. Lots of exposition in their dialogue, but it’s a thrill to watch them go wit for wit trying to solve a wickedly weird case. A strange bromance that deserves MULTIPLE seasons, not just one. pic.twitter.com/WdVueZL8kS — Brandon Pope TV (@BpopeTV) June 6, 2021

I’ve seen LOKI and I have been entertained! Well worth the wait for our guy to be front and center. Think Marvel by way of Terry Gilliam (a little BRAZIL, a bit of TIME BANDITS). Very much my speed. Congrats @michaelwaldron @iamkateherron — Josh Horowitz (@joshuahorowitz) June 6, 2021

There absolutely isn’t a weak spot in the #Loki cast (I could watch Hiddleston and Owen Wilson sit in a room and talk for hours), but Wunmi Mosaku steals every single scene she’s in. — Jenna Anderson (@heyitsjennalynn) June 6, 2021

“Loki” is meant to give fans a look at what the God of Mischief has been up to since stealing the Tesseract during the time heist of “Avengers: Endgame.”

Unfortunately, Loki is very good at getting caught in his mischief. Thanks to his latest shenanigans, he ends up in the hands of the TVA, better known as the Time Variance Authority. Led by Owen Wilson’s Agent Mobius, Loki is given a choice: be deleted from reality or help them catch an even bigger villain.

“Early exposition comes with awesome details for MCU fans. I really like the start. Lots of potential here!” Brandon Davis writes.

You can check out more early thoughts on Marvel’s “Loki” below.

#Loki has hands down my favorite first TV episode for Marvel Studios yet.



Tom Hiddleston is just too good in the role, picking up 2012’s Loki instantly. He’s brilliant.



Early exposition comes with awesome details for MCU fans. I really like the start. Lots of potential here! pic.twitter.com/wY6HiYzGHC — BD (@BrandonDavisBD) June 6, 2021

I also want to shoutout Gugu Mbatha-Raw and Wunmi Mosaku bc the ladies are running it on this show! 🙌 #Loki — Mia Johnson (@MiaJMedia) June 6, 2021

First two episodes of #Loki down and it has dethroned Wandavision as my fav Marvel show. Was NOT prepared to have feelings for Tom Hiddleston but here I am blushing every time he comes onscreen. Love a man who can make me laugh. Also, Owen and Tom's dynamic is be-yond! pic.twitter.com/QAAzsatWQa — Shilpa Rathnam (@shilparathnam) June 6, 2021