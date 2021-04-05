Disney+’s ‘Loki’ Trailer: Tom Hiddleston Needs to Help Owen Wilson Fix the Reality He Broke (Video)

Disney+ dropped the trailer for “Loki” Monday, revealing the new mission of Tom Hiddleston’s Loki is to help Owen Wilson fix the reality that the imperious God of Mischief broke when he absconding with the Tesseract in “Avengers: Endgame.”

In the video, which you can view above, you’ll see Loki is a fish-out-of-water when he lands in a world of trouble with the bureaucratic TVA (Time Variance Authority) for the problems that him swiping the Tesseract caused. And now the TVA, where Wilson’s character, Mobius M. Mobius, is a high ranking member, needs Loki’s assistance to set things right.

“We protect the proper flow of time,” Mobius tells Loki during their introductory meeting. “You picked up the Tesseract, breaking reality, I want you to help us fix it.”

“Why me?” Loki asks. “I need your unique Loki perspective,” he says. “Do I get a weapon?” Loki asks. “Nah,” Mobius responds.

The two embark on their mission together — while maybe not really working together — which at one point leads them to have a conversation about trust, something Loki is “not big on.”

“You can trust me,” Loki tells Mobius.

“Loki, I have studied almost every moment of your entire life. You’ve literally stabbed people in the back like fifty times,” Mobius says.

“Well, I’d never do it again!” Loki says, defensively.

“Loki” stars Hiddleston reprising his MCU role as the title character, joined by Wilson, Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Sophia Di Martino, Wunmi Mosaku and Richard E. Grant.

Michael Waldron is head writer on “Loki,” which is directed by Kate Herron.

Originally slated to launch in May, “Loki” premieres June 11 on Disney+, making it the third Marvel Cinematic Universe series to premiere on the streaming platform following the launches of “WandaVision” and “The Falcon and the Winter Soldier.” Following “Loki” in 2021 will be the series”What If…,” “Ms. Marvel” and “Hawkeye.”