‘Loki’ Reluctantly Repays His Debt to the Multiverse in New Promo (Video)

Another day, another exciting look at “Loki.” This time the God of Mischief is dealing with some bureaucratic red tape (and a new assignment.)

In the new promo released by Marvel Studios Wednesday, Loki (reprised by Tom Hiddleston) is about to stand trial for his crimes against the universe. With the help of a perky animated clock named Miss Minutes, our hero (or rather, antihero) is guided through the halls of the Time Variance Authority, the organization that monitors all time travel in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

The trailer also hints at a new gig for Loki. Agent Mobius (Owen Wilson), who we met in a previous sneak peek is enlisting him to undo the mess he wreaked on this timeline.

To this, another new character named Judge Renslayer (Gugu Mbatha-Raw) states what every Marvel fan is already thinking, “Trusting Loki is not a good idea.”

The final visuals of the trailer promise the clever quips and edge-of-your-seat action we’ve come to expect from the comic book adaptation powerhouse.

The series will pick up directly after the events of “Avengers: Endgame” but in an alternate timeline. In addition to Hiddleston, Wilson and Mbatha-Raw, the show also stars Sophia Di Martino, Wunmi Mosaku and Richard E. Grant.

Arriving on the heels of “WandaVision” and “Falcon and the Winter Soldier,” “Loki” is the third MCU series from Disney+ but far from the last. There are currently three more shows slated for 2021 alone: “What If…,” “Ms. Marvel” and “Hawkeye.” Further down the production line, we’ve got “She-Hulk,” “Moon Knight,” “Secret Invasion,” “Armor Wars” and “Ironheart” to look forward to.