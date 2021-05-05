Disney+ Changes Release Schedule for ‘Loki’

Disney+ is shuffling up the release date for its third Marvel Studios series, “Loki.” The drama, which sees Tom Hiddleston return to the role as the God of Mischief, will debut its new episodes on Wednesdays.

That means “Loki” will now premiere on June 9, two days earlier than scheduled. Disney+ until now has released all of its new original content, including Marvel’s “WandaVision” and “The Falcon and the Winter Soldier,” on Fridays.

Marvel Studios’ “Loki” features the God of Mischief as he steps out of his brother’s shadow in a new series that takes place after the events of “Avengers: Endgame.” Hiddleston returns as the title character, joined by Owen Wilson, Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Sophia Di Martino, Wunmi Mosaku and Richard E. Grant.

Kate Herron directs “Loki,” and Michael Waldron is head writer.

Wednesdays are the new Fridays 🗓 Mark your calendars for new episodes of Marvel Studios' #Loki, streaming Wednesdays starting June 9 on @DisneyPlus. pic.twitter.com/HGQMl2b8Xg — Loki (@LokiOfficial) May 5, 2021

After “Loki” Disney+ still has three more series — “What If…,” “Ms. Marvel” and “Hawkeye” — to premiere in 2021, plus the availability (for an extra fee) of “Black Widow” on July 9. Those will be followed by “She-Hulk,” “Moon Knight,” “Secret Invasion,” “Armor Wars” and “Ironheart.”

Earlier this week, Marvel Studios announced that the second “Black Panther” film would be called “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” and the “Captain Marvel” sequel would be “The Marvels.” The latter one will not include a returning Brie Larson, but also Teyonah Parris’ older Monica Rambeau (who debuted in “WandaVision”) as well as Iman Vellani’s Kamala Khan/Ms. Marvel, who is debuting in her own series later this year.