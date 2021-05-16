‘Loki': God of Mischief Meets Agent Mobius From TVA (Video)

MTV on Sunday night revealed new footage of Tom Hiddleston’s return as the God of Mischief in the sneak peek at “Loki.” In the clip, Loki meets Agent Mobius from the TVA. What is the TVA? We don’t know just yet but will find out when the show drops. Check it out below.

“Loki” will now premiere on June 9, two days earlier than scheduled. Disney+ until now has released all of its new original content, including Marvel’s “WandaVision” and “The Falcon and the Winter Soldier,” on Fridays.

"Time passes differently in the TVA." ⏳ Check out this brand-new clip from Marvel Studios' #Loki, an Original Series streaming June 9 on @DisneyPlus. pic.twitter.com/EGT4TksSqk — Marvel Studios (@MarvelStudios) May 17, 2021

Marvel Studios’ “Loki” features the God of Mischief as he steps out of his brother’s shadow in a new series that takes place after the events of “Avengers: Endgame.” Hiddleston returns as the title character, joined by Owen Wilson, Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Sophia Di Martino, Wunmi Mosaku and Richard E. Grant.

After “Loki” Disney+ still has three more series — “What If…,” “Ms. Marvel” and “Hawkeye” — to premiere in 2021, plus the availability (for an extra fee) of “Black Widow” on July 9. Those will be followed by “She-Hulk,” “Moon Knight,” “Secret Invasion,” “Armor Wars” and “Ironheart.”

Earlier this month, Marvel Studios announced that the second “Black Panther” film would be called “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” and the “Captain Marvel” sequel would be “The Marvels.” The latter one will not include a returning Brie Larson, but also Teyonah Parris’ older Monica Rambeau (who debuted in “WandaVision”) as well as Iman Vellani’s Kamala Khan/Ms. Marvel, who is debuting in her own series later this year.