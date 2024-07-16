Maya Rudolph’s ‘Loot’ Scores Season 3 Renewal at Apple TV+

Molly Wells is returning to AppleTV+, with “Loot” officially scoring a Season 3 renewal at the streamer.

The workplace comedy, which stars Maya Rudolph, Michaela Jaé Rodriguez, Nat Faxon, Ron Funches and Joel Kim Booster, follows a newly single 45-year-old whose divorce from her tech billionaire ex-husband turned her into the third wealthiest woman in the world. She decides to run the day-to-day operations of the charitable foundation she forgot she founded, in an effort to do good with her new fortune — much to her employees’ chagrin.

“With each season, ‘Loot’ continues to deliver joy, laughs and endearing characters for audiences around the world,” AppleTV+ programming head Matt Cherniss said in a statement. “We are excited to partner with Maya Rudolph, and the entire cast and creative team behind ‘Loot,’ to create even more heartfelt moments with an ensemble of fan favorite characters in season three.”

The renewal follows the show’s Season 2 finale, which saw Wells (Rudolph) and her trusted and unhinged assistant Nicholas (Booster) board a private jet following an awkward exchange with her will-they, won’t-they colleague Arthur (Faxon). Season 3 will continue to follow the antics of the group of misfits at The Wells Foundation.

“Loot” is created, written and executive produced by Alan Yang and Matt Hubbard. Rudolph executive produces for Banana Split, along with her producing partner Danielle Renfrew Behrens, Dave Becky of 3 Arts and Natasha Lyonne.

“We are thrilled to come back for a third season! We’re extremely fortunate to spend more time with our talented cast and crew,” Rudolph and Behrens added. “Making this show with Apple TV+ has been a joy, and we can’t wait to reunite with our ‘Loot’ family.”

The series is produced for Apple by Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group. The first two seasons are currently streaming on Apple TV+.