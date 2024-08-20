‘Lopez vs Lopez’ Enlists Rita Moreno, Stephen Tobolowsky and Jeff Ross as Season 3 Guest Stars | Exclusive

“Lopez vs Lopez” has enlisted Rita Moreno, Stephen Tobolowsky and comedian Jeff Ross as guest stars for its third season, TheWrap can exclusively reveal.

Moreno (“West Side Story,” “80 for Brady”) and Tobolowsky (“Groundhog Day,” “The Goldbergs”) will return to the NBC sitcom after previously guest starring in prior seasons, while Ross makes his “Lopez vs Lopez” debut as himself. Moreno is set to reprise her role as the ghost of George’s grandmother, Dolores, while Tobolowsky returns as Quinten’s father, Sam Van Bryan.

Moreno, Tobolowsky and Ross will appear opposite “Lopez vs Lopez” stars George Lopez, Mayan Lopez, Selenis Leyva, Matt Shively, Brice Gonzalez and Al Madrigal when the NBC show returns for its third season on Friday, Oct. 18, following the premiere of Reba McEntire’s new sitcom, “Happy’s Place.”

Season 2 left off with Mayan and her boyfriend, Quinten (Shively) getting engaged after Mayan worked through her conflicting feelings about marriage. George and Rosie (Leyva) went through their drama after Rosie broke off her engagement with Josué (Jaime Camil) after discovering he was cheating on her. In the aftermath, George relapsed and confessed his feelings for Rosie and the pair spent the night together, but only kissed.

Following Mayan’s proposal to Quinten, Season 3 will follow the Lopez family planning a wedding, with Mayan and Quinten navigating how marriage will change their relationship while Rosie and George bond as they face their own mortality, per the official logline. The family will work on healing from their painful pasts before the big day arrives.

While no further details have been revealed on when the guest stars might appear, Mayan and Quinten’s wedding might be an opportune time for Tobolowsky to return as Quinten’s father.

Moreno and Tobolowsky also reunite with “Lopez vs Lopez” creator Debby Wolfe, who served as a writer and co-executive producer on Gloria Calderón Kellett’s “One Day at a Time,” which Moreno and Tobolowsky both starred in. Tobolowsky is repped by Framework Entertainment and Innovative Artists and Ross is represented at WME and Canopy Media Partners.

“Lopez vs Lopez” is produced by Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group.