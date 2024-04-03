George and Mayan Lopez will reprise their roles as dysfunctional father and daughter in “Lopez vs Lopez” Season 2.

The new installment, which premieres Tuesday, April 2 with back-to-back episodes, will also see Matt Shively, Selenis Leyva, Brice Gonzalez and Al Madrigal return to the NBC sitcom as the family — and the family business — undergoes major life changes.

After featuring guest stars like Melissa Fumero, Danny Trejo and Harvey Guillén in its inaugural season, guest stars for Season 2 are set to include Gabriel Iglesias, Diana Maria Riva, Marshawn Lynch and Jaime Camil, as well as “Vanderpump Rules” stars Scheana Shay and Brock Davies.

For the full breakdown of who plays who — and where you’ve seen each actor before — see below.