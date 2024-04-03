George and Mayan Lopez will reprise their roles as dysfunctional father and daughter in “Lopez vs Lopez” Season 2.
The new installment, which premieres Tuesday, April 2 with back-to-back episodes, will also see Matt Shively, Selenis Leyva, Brice Gonzalez and Al Madrigal return to the NBC sitcom as the family — and the family business — undergoes major life changes.
After featuring guest stars like Melissa Fumero, Danny Trejo and Harvey Guillén in its inaugural season, guest stars for Season 2 are set to include Gabriel Iglesias, Diana Maria Riva, Marshawn Lynch and Jaime Camil, as well as “Vanderpump Rules” stars Scheana Shay and Brock Davies.
For the full breakdown of who plays who — and where you’ve seen each actor before — see below.
George Lopez as George Lopez
George Lopez stars as himself, George Lopez, a father who reconnected with his daughter, Mayan, after years apart. After struggling with finances, George moved in with Mayan, her long-term boyfriend and their son in Season 1, and made the decision to get sober at the end of the first season. He owns his own moving company, called Lop-E.Z. Movers.
Lopez is best known for leading sitcoms “George Lopez,” “Lopez” and “Saint George” and starred in “The Underdoggs,” “Blue Beetle,” “Walking with Herb,” “No Man’s Land,” “The Tax Collector,” “El Chicano,” “Valentine’s Day,” “The Spy Next Door” and “The Adventures of Sharkboy and Lavagirl,” among others.
Mayan Lopez as Mayan Lopez
Mayan Lopez stars as herself, Mayan Lopez, who welcomes her somewhat estranged father back into her life to live with herself, her boyfriend and their son. Mayan works as a veterinarian, and expressed concern over her father’s excessive drinking habits in Season 1, enough to prompt him to begin a journey of sobriety.
“Lopez vs Lopez” marks one of Lopez’s first major TV roles after appearing in two episodes of “George Lopez.” She can be seen in “Mr. Troop Mom,” “Handsome: A Netflix Mystery Movie,” the Lisa Ann Walter-led short “Jersey” and an installment of “TMI Hollywood.”
Selenis Leyva as Rosie
Selenis Leyva plays Rosie, George’s ex-wife and Mayan’s mother, who remains present in her daughter and her grandson’s life. In Season 1, Rosie invested in George’s moving business, prompting some tricky dynamics between the exes.
Leyva starred as Esmerelda in “Gordita Chronicles,” and can be seen in “Crater,” “Creed III,” “Our Flag Means Death,” “Orange Is the New Black,” “Spider-Man: Homecoming,” “Diary of a Future President” and “Breaking.”
Matt Shively as Quinten
Matt Shively takes on the role of Quinten, Mayan’s long-term boyfriend, and parent of his and Mayan’s son, Chance. After George came back into Mayan’s life — and house — Quinten has bonded with George, as well as Mayan’s mother, Rosie, despite their constant jabs at why the pair aren’t yet married.
Shively has appeared in Nickelodeon’s “True Jackson, VP,” “The Real O’Neals,” “Players,” “American Housewife” and “Paranormal Activity 4.”
Brice Gonzalez as Chance
Brice Gonzalez plays Chance, the son of Mayan and Quinten, and grandson of George and Rosie. After Brice shared a particularly hard-to-swallow impression of his grandfather at the end of Season 1, George was encouraged to get sober.
Gonzalez has appeared in “Flamin’ Hot” and “Real Husbands of Hollywood” and was in the voice cast of “PAW Patrol: The Mighty Movie.”
Al Madrigal as Oscar
Al Madrigal plays Oscar, George’s longtime friend and employee of Lop-E.Z.
You might recognize Madrigal from “Night School,” “The Way Back,” “Physical,” “Air” and “About a Boy.”
