George and Mayan Lopez are back with even more family dysfunction in “Lopez vs Lopez” Season 2.

The NBC show’s sophomore installment picks following George’s decision to get sober in the Season 1 finale, and plunges the family into a new dynamic as George, Mayan, Rosie (Selenis Leyva), Quinten (Matt Shively) and Chance (Brice Gonzalez) deal with other hefty life changes.

Following Hollywood’s WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes, the sitcom is returning to NBC with an abbreviated season, which premieres on Tuesday, April 2 with back-to-back episodes.

For a full breakdown of Season 2’s premiere schedule, see below.

When does Season 2 premiere?

The sophomore installment of “Lopez vs Lopez” premieres Tuesday, April 2 with back-to-back episodes at 8:00 p.m. and 8:30 p.m. on NBC.

New episodes will air on Tuesdays at 8:00 p.m. ET.

Where is “Lopez vs Lopez” streaming?

New episodes of “Lopez vs Lopez” will stream the day after their NBC premiere on Peacock.

Season 1 is streaming on Netflix.

How many episodes are in Season 2?

Season 2 will consist of 10 episodes, with two new episodes dropping Tuesday at 8:00 p.m. and 8:30 p.m.

Season 2 episode release schedule so far:

Season 2 Episode 1 : “Lopez vs. Sobriety” – April 2 at 8:00 p.m.

: “Lopez vs. Sobriety” – April 2 at 8:00 p.m. Season 2 Episode 2 : “Lopez vs. Moving On” – April 2 at 8:30 p.m.

: “Lopez vs. Moving On” – April 2 at 8:30 p.m. Season 2 Episode 3 : “Lopez vs. Swap Meet” – April 9 at 8:00 p.m.

: “Lopez vs. Swap Meet” – April 9 at 8:00 p.m. Season 2 Episode 4 : “TBA” – Tuesday, April 9 at 8:30 p.m.

: “TBA” – Tuesday, April 9 at 8:30 p.m. Season 2 Episode 5 : “TBA” – April 16 at 8:00 p.m.

: “TBA” – April 16 at 8:00 p.m. Season 2 Episode 6: “TBA” – April 16 at 8:30 p.m.

Who is in the “Lopez vs Lopez” Cast?

George Lopez and Mayan Lopez star in the NBC sitcom alongside Selenis Leyva, Brice Gonzalez, Matt Shively and Al Madrigal.

Guest stars for the season are set to include Gabriel Iglesias, Diana Maria Riva, Marshawn Lynch, Jaime Camil and “Vanderpump Rules” stars Scheana Shay and Brock Davies.