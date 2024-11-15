‘Lopez vs Lopez’ Enlists Chris Estrada, Brian Posehn, Alexandra Billings and Terri Hoyos as Guest Stars | Exclusive

“Lopez vs Lopez” has added four new guest stars to its Season 3 roster.

Chris Estrada (Hulu’s “This Fool”), Brian Posehn (Disney+’s “The Mandalorian”), Alexandra Billings (ABC’s “The Conners”) and Terri Hoyos (ABC’s “Cristela”) will all guest star in the NBC sitcom’s third season, which debuts new episodes every Friday.

The guest stars will appear alongside series regulars George and Mayan Lopez, Matt Shively, Selenis Leyva, Brice Gonzalez and Al Madrigal, as well as Season 3 guest stars Rita Moreno and Stephen Tobolowsky, who both return to the show, as well as comedian Jeff Ross, who makes his “Lopez vs Lopez” debut.

Estrada will appear as Roberto, Quinten’s boss who is convinced by Quinten (Matt Shively) and Mayan to spice up his nice-guy image when he starts dating Rosie (Leyva), who famously loves bad boys.

Posehn will play a mall Santa who reminds George of his longstanding feud with jolly old St. Nick, while Billings plays an exhausted legal mediator who reluctantly presides over Rosie’s dispute with her ex-fiance, Josué (Jaime Camil).

Hoyos will join the cast as George’s estranged mom, Elsa, who was thought to be dead. She abandoned George as a baby, but the reformed party girl has done the work and is back home ready to make amends, according to the official character description. George doesn’t trust Elsa’s intentions, but a defiant Mayan is eager to bond with her kooky new grandma. As the family spends time with this long-lost Lopez, they begin to wonder if George’s concerns about Elsa were right.

Posehn is repped by UTA and Independent Artists Media; Billings is repped by Artists & Representatives; Estrada is repped by UTA and El Centro and Hoyos is repped by AKA Talent Agency.

“Lopez vs Lopez” is produced by Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group.