Man Who Tackled Bondi Beach Hanukkah Shooter Celebrated as Hero on Social Media: ‘Ran Toward Danger’

Ahmed El Ahmad, the man who grabbed one of the Bondi Beach shooters during a devastating terror attack in Australia on the first night of Hanukkah, is being celebrated as a hero on social media.

A 15-second video surfaced Sunday that shows Ahmad running out from behind parked cars and grabbing one of the shooters from behind. He then forces the gunman to the ground, takes control of his weapon, and points it back at the attacker.

Ahmad was injured by a second shooter and is currently in the hospital.

This is the moment a brave hero tackled and disarmed one of the shooters at Bondi Beach in Sydney.

Ahmad’s bravery has since been celebrated on social media.

"It appears that the hero who disarmed one of the Bondi beach attackers was Ahmed Al-Ahmed, which is a Muslim name. A wonderful example of courage and humanity, and a rebuke to racists and bigots everywhere. Here lies the hope."

“It appears that the hero who disarmed one of the Bondi beach attackers was Ahmed Al-Ahmed, which is a Muslim name,” wrote columnist Jake Wallis Simons on X. “A wonderful example of courage and humanity, and a rebuke to racists and bigots everywhere. Here lies the hope.”

MEET THE HERO OF BONDI BEACH: This is Ahmed al-Ahmed.



While others ran for their lives, this 43-year-old fruit shop owner and father of two ran toward the danger.



While others ran for their lives, this 43-year-old fruit shop owner and father of two ran toward the danger. In a moment of absolute chaos during a Hanukkah celebration in Sydney, Ahmed spotted one of the gunmen firing into the crowd.

“In a moment of absolute chaos during a Hanukkah celebration in Sydney, Ahmed spotted one of the gunmen firing into the crowd,” wrote Caleb Parke on the same platform. “With zero hesitation, he sprinted from behind a parked car and tackled the terrorist to the ground, wrestling the rifle out of his hands.”

In a world that grows numb to cruelty, be like Ahmed al-Ahmed, who ran toward danger to protect life.



That is Islam.



We mourn the victims of today’s attack in Australia and pray for safety and sanity everywhere.



May those who murder while cloaked in power or false… pic.twitter.com/sJKBuuKLmt — Dr. Omar Suleiman (@omarsuleiman) December 14, 2025

“In a world that grows numb to cruelty, be like Ahmed al-Ahmed, who ran toward danger to protect life,” shared Omar Suleiman. “That is Islam. We mourn the victims of today’s attack in Australia and pray for safety and sanity everywhere.”

The attack in Sydney, Australia, has left at least 12 people dead and dozens injured. It is the deadliest such attack in the country in years.