Marilyn Manson Cleared of Domestic Violence, Sexual Assault Charges After 4-Year Investigation

Los Angeles District Attorney Nathan Hochman announced on Friday that his office will not be pursuing charges against Marilyn Manson following a four-year investigation.

“We have determined that allegations of domestic violence fall outside of the statute of limitations and we cannot prove charges of sexual assault beyond a reasonable doubt,” the DA said in a press release.

“We recognize and applaud the courage and resilience of the women who came forward to make reports and share their experiences, and we thank them for their cooperation and patience with the investigation,” he continued. “While we are unable to bring charges in this matter, we recognize that the strong advocacy of the women involved has helped bring greater awareness to the challenges faced by survivors of domestic abuse and sexual assault.”

Manson’s ex Evan Rachel Wood and four other women accused the singer of abuse in 2021 for alleged incidents they said took place between 2009 and 2011. He then sued the actress for defamation in 2022, though the lawsuit was dropped this past November.

“Obviously, my art and my life have long been magnets for controversy, but these recent claims about me are horrible distortions of reality,” Manson shared in his initial denial. “My intimate relationships have always been entirely consensual with like-minded partners. Regardless of how — and why — others are now choosing to misrepresent the past, that is the truth.”

In his Friday announcement, DA Hochman made it clear he remains committed to helping victims and encouraged people to speak out when necessary despite this case’s outcome.

“We also acknowledge and commend them for making an important contribution to extending the statute of limitations for the prosecution of domestic abuse locally and throughout the nation,” he wrote. “Due to their efforts, victims of domestic violence have a greater voice in our criminal justice system and prosecutorial offices around the country have improved tools to hold domestic violence abusers accountable for their actions.”

“Despite the decision necessitated by the facts and evidence in this matter, the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office remains fully committed to seeking justice for survivors of domestic abuse and sexual assault whenever legally possible,” Hochman’s message concluded. “We encourage anyone experiencing abuse to seek support and make a report to law enforcement as quickly as possible.”