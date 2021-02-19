Marilyn Manson is under investigation for domestic violence, according to the Los Angeles Sheriff’s Department. He’s been accused of abuse by his ex-fiancée Evan Rachel Wood and other women.

“The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department, Special Victims Bureau is investigating allegation(s) of domestic violence involving Mr. Brian Warner also known as ‘Marilyn Manson,’ who works in the music industry,” a spokesperson for the L.A. County Sheriff’s Department told TheWrap. “The incidents occurred between 2009 and 2011 when Mr. Warner lived in the city of West Hollywood.”

A representative for Manson did not immediately return a request for comment.

Earlier this month, Manson was dropped by CAA and by his label Loma Vista Recordings and from appearances on several TV shows in the wake of the public accusations.

In a statement at that time, Manson denied the accusations, calling them “horrible distortions of reality.”

“Obviously, my art and my life have long been magnets for controversy, but these recent claims about me are horrible distortions of reality,” he wrote. “My intimate relationships have always been entirely consensual with like-minded partners. Regardless of how — and why — others are now choosing to misrepresent the past, that is the truth.”

Following her post, four other women also came forward to detail accusations against Manson.Wood then revealed that she filed a police report last month after, she said, Manson’s wife threatened to release damaging photos from when the “Westworld” star was underage.

“On Dec. 19, I had to file a police report after I was alerted to threats made by @leslee_lane and @lindsayusichofficial (Brian’s wife) for conspiring to release photos of me when I was UNDERAGE,” she wrote in an Instagram Story, also sharing screenshots from a Discord server in which the alleged discussions occurred.