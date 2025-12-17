Marjorie Taylor Greene Says ‘the Dam Is Breaking’ in the GOP After Party’s Recent Breaks With Trump | Video

Marjorie Taylor Greene warned the dam may be “breaking” within the Republican party after members of the GOP have sided against President Donald Trump on certain issues.

The Georgia congresswoman, who is set to resign from her position in January, issued the message during her Tuesday “The Source” interview with CNN’s Kaitlan Collins. The topic arose after Greene criticized Trump for his comments on Rob and Michele Reiner’s deaths, in which he blamed the director’s political beliefs for causing the tragedy.

Greene shared she felt the “statement was absolutely completely below the office of the president of the United States,” slamming it as “classless” and “wrong.” She did, however, highlight that she wasn’t the only Republican to feel that way.

“MAGA faithful reacted big time and they called it out,” she noted. “His supporters, including myself, we didn’t appreciate hearing the president, who himself was shot and after Charlie Kirk’s horrific murder … even if you don’t agree with Rob Reiner politically, there was no reason for his statement.”

Greene noted this wasn’t the only instance where Republicans were breaking with Trump, which is why she added: “I think the dam is breaking.”

As Greene went on, she mentioned how 13 Republicans voted with Democrats to restore collective bargaining rights that were previously stripped from certain federal works at the start of 2025 via an executive order.

Greene said the move was “pretty bold.”

Additionally, the congresswoman brought up Indiana Senate Republicans voting down a gerrymandering bill, which was encouraged by Trump.

“That is a sign where you’re seeing Republicans, they’re entering the campaign phase for 2026, which is a large signal that lame duck season has begun,” Greene added. “He’s got real problems with Republicans within the House and the Senate that will be breaking with him on more things to come.”

BREAKING: In an explosive interview on CNN, Marjorie Taylor Greene says that Republicans are turning on Trump in numbers we haven’t seen before and that lame duck season has begun. Trump continues to lose his grip on the GOP. pic.twitter.com/W5NpVfoocZ — Trump Lie Tracker (Commentary Account) (@MAGALieTracker) December 17, 2025

