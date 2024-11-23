Matt Gaetz Joins Cameo, Charges $525 per Video

Former Congressman and failed attorney general candidate Matt Gaetz joined Cameo Friday, the personalized video service told the Pensacola News Journal. Gaetz is charging at least $525 per video. “I served in Congress. Trump nominated me to be US Attorney General (that didn’t work out). Once I fired the House Speaker,” his profile reads.

The announcement came a day after Gaetz dropped out as Donald Trump’s attorney general nominee. He announced his withdrawal in a post shared on X, formerly Twitter, Thursday. “I had excellent meetings with Senators yesterday,” he wrote. “I appreciate their thoughtful feedback – and the incredible support of so many.”

“While the momentum was strong, it is clear that my confirmation was unfairly becoming a distraction to the critical work of the Trump/Vance Transition. There is no time to waste on a needlessly protracted Washington scuffle, thus I’ll be withdrawing my name from consideration to serve as Attorney General.”

Trump has since announced he’ll nominate Florida Attorney General Pam Bondi instead.

Gaetz’s decision to drop out of contention for the role appeared to be due in part to the potential release of a House Ethics Committee investigation into allegations of sexual misconduct and drug use against him. House Republicans voted to block the release of the report and Gaetz has denied all of the allegations against him.

The New York Times released the leaked document Wednesday.

Gaetz is not the only high-profile member of Congress to join Cameo. In 2023 former Congressman George Santos announced he’d made more money on the platform in one week than he did in a year in Congress. At the time Santos charged $500 a video; that amount has since dropped to $250.