Max’s Strategy: Crack Down on Password Sharing, Capitalize on HBO Originals | Chart

WBD’s streamer has a wealth of high-profile upcoming series, but will it be enough to convert more paying subscribers?

Parrot Analytics
Matt Smith stars in "House of the Dragon" on HBO.
Max is set to implement measures against password sharing. This follows in the footsteps of Netflix, which saw subscriber growth of almost 9 million after curbing password sharing in 2023, and Disney+, which began its efforts last month.

The password-sharing crackdown is part of Warner Bros. Discovery’s larger strategy to boost the streaming platform’s profitability. It is expected to start later in 2024 and continue through 2025. To succeed, the platform crackdown must convert individuals who lost access to the app into new paying subscribers. 

A key element in this strategy is the platform’s lineup of upcoming new shows and seasons.

Parrot Analytics

Daniel Quinaud

Daniel Quinaud is a senior data analyst at Parrot Analytics, a WrapPRO partner. For more from Parrot Analytics, visit their website. For more from WrapPRO’s partners, visit the Data and Analysis Hub.

