Max is set to implement measures against password sharing. This follows in the footsteps of Netflix, which saw subscriber growth of almost 9 million after curbing password sharing in 2023, and Disney+, which began its efforts last month.

The password-sharing crackdown is part of Warner Bros. Discovery’s larger strategy to boost the streaming platform’s profitability. It is expected to start later in 2024 and continue through 2025. To succeed, the platform crackdown must convert individuals who lost access to the app into new paying subscribers.

A key element in this strategy is the platform’s lineup of upcoming new shows and seasons.