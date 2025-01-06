‘Mayfair Witches’ Season 2 Episode Release Schedule: When Do New Episodes Stream?

Anne Rice’s “Mayfair Witches” is finally back for Season 2 this Sunday on AMC and AMC+.

The supernatural thriller series’ second season was cut down to seven episodes following its 2023 release, but Rowan Mayfair (Alexandra Daddario) still must discover how to her harness her powers and protect her family.

Season 2 will pick up right after Rowan’s unexpected birth to the demon Lasher and will follow her as she navigates this new chapter.

Here’s all you need to know in order to watch “Mayfair Witches”:

Where can I watch “Mayfair Witches”?

The series is available exclusively on AMC and AMC+.

When will new episodes premiere?

“Mayfair Witches” will return on Sunday Jan. 5 at 9 p.m. ET. Season 2 will feature a total of seven episodes, a reduction from the previous season’s eight episodes.

See the full release schedule below.

Episode 1: “Lasher” – Jan. 5

Episode 2: “Ten of Swords” – Jan. 12

Episode 3: “Cover the Mirrors” – Jan. 19

Episode 4: “Double Helix” – Jan. 26

Episode 5: “Julien’s Victrola” — Feb. 2

Episode 6: “Michaelmas” — Feb. 16

Episode 7: “A Tangled Web” — Feb. 23

What is “Mayfair Witches” Season 2 about?

Season 2 follows the neurosurgeon, who discovered she has a witchy ancestry, Rowan Mayfair (Daddario) as she navigates her life after unexpectedly giving birth to the demon Lasher. She must discover whether he is human or truly a monster. Rowan attempts to harness his powers for her healing mission, but when disaster hits, she has to set her ambitions aside and focus on protecting her family.

Alexandra Daddario as Dr. Rowan Fielding in “Mayfair Witches” (Credit: Skip Bolen/AMC)

The teaser trailer has already hinted at an intense storyline for Season 2, showcasing Rowan confronting Lasher.

Who will return for Season 2?

Season 2 of “Mayfair Witches” will feature Daddario, Thora Birch, Tongayi Chirisa, Jack Huston, Harry Hamlin, Beth Grant, Erica Gimpel, Annabeth Gish, and others.

Watch the trailer here: