The second season of “Anne Rice’s Mayfair Witches” is now in production in New Orleans and will return to AMC later in 2024. AMC announced the start of production at the Television Critics Association press tour on Tuesday, along with several new additions to the cast led by Alexandra Daddario.

New additions include “Hocus Pocus” and “American Beauty” star Thora Birch, who will join the eight-episode Season 2 as a guest star; “Silence of the Lambs” and “Monk” actor Ted Levine, who joins as a recurring guest star and Alyssa Jirrels (“Boo Bitch,” Paramount’s “Fatal Attraction” series), who joins as a series regular.

All the new cast members will play a role in the title Mayfair family. Birch stars as Gifford, a self-deprecating tarot card reader and wannabe-bohemian who lately spends a lot of time at her lake house. Levine will play Julien, Cortland’s (Harry Hamlin) father; a master manipulator and diabolical presence that haunts the family. Jirrels stars as Moira Mayfair, Rowan Fielding’s (Daddario) cousin and a mind reader, who blames the family and Lasher for the death of her sister Tessa.

AMC also confirmed the network is actively developing a potential third series in their growing “Immortal Universe” franchise, based on Rice’s works, which already includes “Mayfair Witches” and “Interview With the Vampire.” “Saving Mr. Banks” and “The Little Things” filmmaker John Lee Hancock is set to write and executive produce the new series based on Rice’s secret society known as The Talamasca, which appears through Rice’s “Vampire Chronicles” and “Mayfair Witches” sagas.

“The beloved world created by Anne Rice continues to be a vast and exciting source of story and character for us to explore, develop and bring to life on screen,” said Dan McDermott, president of entertainment and AMC Studios at AMC Networks.

“We look forward to sharing second seasons of both Interview and Mayfair, two visually stunning productions that feature exciting new elements from Rice’s novels, with an audience and fanbase that have embraced these series and unforgettable characters from the beginning.”