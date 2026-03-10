CNN Deletes X Post on NYC Bomb Plot Suspects

CNN took down an X post on Tuesday about the two suspects charged with throwing makeshift bombs outside the home of New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani, saying it “failed to reflect the gravity of the incident.”

The initial post characterized Emir Balat, 18, and Ibrahim Kayumi, 19, as “two Pennsylvania teenagers“ who “crossed into New York City Saturday morning for what could’ve been a normal day enjoying the city during abnormally warm weather.”

“But in less than an hour, their lives would drastically change as the pair would be arrested for throwing homemade bombs during an anti-Muslim protest outside of Mayor Zohran Mamdani’s home,” the post read.

CNN’s story noted the two were charged Monday with providing material support to a terrorist organization and using a weapon of mass destruction, among other charges. The two were arrested after they threw two improvised explosive devices (IEDs) during the Saturday protest, according to a federal criminal complaint. Balat stood with counterprotesters during the anti-Muslim protest, according to officials.

The men told authorities they were inspired by ISIS, according to the network.

Conservatives roundly criticized the X post for its sympathetic nature, with the White House’s rapid response team dubbing the network “fake news.”

No, they're radical Islamic terrorists who threw an IED at a protest. We don't do that in America.



Fake News CNN (which employs @kaitlancollins and @KristenhCNN, et al) is not a serious organization. pic.twitter.com/efwxAWsPFD — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) March 10, 2026

CNN shamelessly tries to make it seem like the “teenagers” who threw the homemade bombs in NYC were anti-Muslim when in reality they were radical ISIS-inspired Islamic terrorists. pic.twitter.com/IWiZCs8g6n — Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) March 10, 2026

CNN deleted their sympathetic post about New York City’s ISIS bombers. This comes after CNN praised the Islamic Republic of Iran last week. https://t.co/V0Man84Ev7 pic.twitter.com/rxeG88Bslq — Loomer Unleashed (@LoomerUnleashed) March 10, 2026

The network later deleted the X post.

“A post regarding the two individuals arrested for throwing homemade bombs outside of New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani’s home failed to reflect the gravity of the incident thereby breaching the editorial standards we require for all our reporting,” it wrote in a second X post. “It has therefore been deleted.”

A CNN spokesperson declined to comment beyond the X statement.