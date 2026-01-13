“Heated Rivalry” star Connor Storrie said he learned how to speak Russian well enough that he unintentionally tricked a background actor into thinking he was fluent in the language while filming the hit HBO series.

Monday night, Storrie made his debut on “Late Night with Seth Meyers,” where the host asked him about any feedback he received from real-life Russian speakers about his performance.

He explained that all of the background actors he worked with while filming in the country were Russian, and the review of his Russian came in the form of a random conversation between scenes.

“The scene where, after my dad’s funeral — spoiler — I’m with my brother, everyone at that table was actually Russian, and so we have like an argument in Russian in the other room,” Storrie explained. “And this Russian lady, this older Russian lady, I came back in to reset and she starts being like [imitates Russian], and then I’m like, ‘No, I don’t … I don’t do that.’ And then she told the person next to her, she was like, [imitates Russian].”

By the end of it Storrie, who shared that he underwent four-hour sessions of Russian for over a month, said another Russian actor had to translate the woman’s response.

“This man was like, ‘Oh, she thought you were an actual Russian speaker.’ She thought that my parents were Russian and I speak Russian at home with like a pseudo-American accent.”

“Oh, that’s really high praise,” Meyers said.

In addition to speaking Russian, Storrie said he also wasn’t a greater skater upon joining the show, noting that he and his co-star Hudson Williams went through about two weeks of skating training for the show.

He told Meyers that he thought he’d gotten better at skating until he saw behind the scenes footage of himself that a production crew member captured.

“I watched it, and was like, ‘Oh boy.’ I was like, I don’t deserve any accolades for this.”

Watch the clip above.

“Heated Rivalry” is now streaming on HBO.