Trump Rips Into Fox News’ Peter Doocy Over Iran Query: ‘What a Stupid Question’ | Video

At a White House College Sports Roundtable, Fox News senior White House correspondent Peter Doocy tried to steer the conversation to a heavier topic, asking about Russia’s involvement in potential Iranian retaliation against the United States.

However, it’s a topic that Donald Trump seemingly wanted nothing to do with at that moment.

“I have a lot of respect for you. You’ve always been very nice to me,” Trump said to the Fox News reporter. “What a stupid question that is to be asking at this time. We’re talking about something else.”

Doocy was referring to an exclusive story broken by The Washington Post on Friday that alleged that Russia was giving intelligence to Iran regarding the location of U.S. forces. This intelligence and satellite data could help Iran locate United States bases, ships and communication systems after the U.S. participated in an attack on the country alongside Israel.

“It sounds like the Russians are helping Iran target and attack Americans now,” Doocy started before Trump cut him off.

“That’s an easy problem compared to what we’re doing here,” Trump cut in. You can watch the full exchange below.

Doocy: It sounds like the Russians are helping Iran.



Trump: I have a lot of respect for you. You always been very nice to me. What a stupid question to be asking. pic.twitter.com/aq71ux3Ac9 — Acyn (@Acyn) March 6, 2026

Trump invited individuals from the world of college sports to the White House on Friday to discuss the current state of athletics in higher education as developments like NIL change the economic landscape. There, Trump vowed he would write an executive order that would “solve all of the problems” facing college sports.

Doocy appeared on Fox News soon after getting shot down by the president, running from the room to appear on-camera outside the White House.

“I asked him about this report that the Russians are — and you’ll excuse me, I just ran out here — I asked him about this report that the Russians are helping the Iranians target Americans,” Doocy said. “The president, who wanted to stay on topic, said he thought that was a ‘stupid question.’”

Doocy: The President said it was a stupid question pic.twitter.com/7iodZUNwUk — Acyn (@Acyn) March 6, 2026

Doocy appeared to laugh off the dig, however, offering no reaction to Trump’s criticism.