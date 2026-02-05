Elizabeth Warren Says Bezos Slashed Washington Post Staff to ‘Suck Up’ to Trump | Video

Elizabeth Warren slammed billionaire owner Jeff Bezos for slashing his Washington Post staff by nearly a third to “suck up” to President Donald Trump.

The Democratic senator from Massachusetts spoke with Don Lemon about the state of independent journalism and media at large on Wednesday. Warren spoke out in support of Lemon, who was arrested last week for entering a Minneapolis church to cover an anti-ICE protest, and went after Bezos gutting hundreds of jobs at The Washington Post. She believes it’s part of the Amazon billionaire’s larger plan to pander to Trump.

“This isn’t just you, they’re going after journalism everywhere,” Warren said. “We have Jeff Bezos, who owns The Washington Post, he spent $75 million on a movie about ‘Melania,’ what’s that all about? And then today, he fires hundreds of reporters at The Washington Post, including reporters who report on investigative reporting at Amazon – the company he makes so much money off.”

She added: “So I see this as a moment when it sure looks like someone like Jeff Bezos is doing his best to suck up to the Trump administration because it advances his business interests in return for advancing Donald Trump’s political interests and Donald Trump’s ego and financial interests. That really worries me.”

Watch her full interview with Lemon in the video below:

Play video

The Post announced Wednesday plans to significantly downsize the paper, scaling back international coverage, ending the sports section in its “current form,” restructuring the metro desk and eliminating the books section.

Executive Editor Matt Murray framed the moves to staff in a Wednesday morning meeting as a “strategic reset,” Post sources said. Since the announcement came in the morning about 300 jobs at the organization were cut.

“This was handled with cowardice,” one longtime staffer told TheWrap. “Washington Post executives took no ownership this morning for the questionable strategic and business decisions they have made that put the Post behind.”

Among the many who announced they were cut included Cairo bureau chief Claire Parker, sports investigative reporter Will Hobson, race and ethnicity reporter Emmanuel Felton, and Amazon reporter Caroline O’Donovan.

Of the cuts, Warren wrote on X in a post earlier Wednesday that Bezos’ estimated net worth in an astounding $250,000,000,000.