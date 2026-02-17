FCC Commissioner Slams CBS for ‘Capitulation’ Over Axed Colbert Interview With Democratic Candidate

FCC commissioner Anna Gomez on Tuesday condemned CBS’ decision not to air Stephen Colbert’s “The Late Show” interview with a Democratic political candidate amid ongoing pressure from her own agency, calling it “yet another troubling example of corporate capitulation.”

Gomez, a Biden appointee who was confirmed to the five-person board in 2023, said in a written statement that CBS’ decision to self-censor was not necessary, and a direct result of the Trump administration’s attempt at intimidation.

“This is yet another troubling example of corporate capitulation in the face of this Administration’s broader campaign to censor and control speech,” Gomez wrote. “The FCC has no lawful authority to pressure broadcasters for political purposes or to create a climate that chills free expression. CBS is fully protected under the First Amendment to determine what interviews it airs, which makes its decision to yield to political pressure all the more disappointing.”

Colbert said Monday that he received a call from the network’s lawyers telling him he could not have Texas State Representative James Talarico on the show, and could not explain why to viewers. In defiance of the network’s wishes, Colbert addressed the situation on air, including criticism of FCC Chairman Brendan Carr, a Trump appointee.

“You know who is not one of my guests tonight? That’s Texas State Representative James Talarico,” Colbert said. “He was supposed to be here, but we were told in no uncertain terms by our network’s lawyers who called us directly that we could not have him on the broadcast. Then I was told in some uncertain terms that, not only could I not have him on, I could not mention me not having him on. And because my network clearly doesn’t want us to talk about this, let’s talk about this.”

Colbert noted that CBS acted in consideration of the FCC’s equal-time rule, which requires broadcasters that give airtime to a political candidate during an election to provide equal opportunities to opposing candidates. But he added that talk-show interviews have long been the exception – which Carr has said he may seek to eliminate.

Colbert still conducted the interview with Talarico, which was posted to the show’s YouTube page.

“It is no secret that Paramount, CBS’s parent company, has regulatory matters before the government, but corporate interests cannot justify retreating from airing newsworthy content,” Gomez wrote. “The FCC is powerless to impose restrictions on protected speech, and any attempt to intimidate broadcasters into self-censorship undermines both press freedom and public trust. I once again urge broadcasters and their parent companies to stand firm against these unlawful pressures and continue exercising their constitutional right to speak freely and without government interference.”

It’s not the first time Gomez has clashed with her own agency’s chairman. She appeared on CNN in September to defend Jimmy Kimmel after ABC suspended the “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” for his comments about the killing of Charlie Kirk, which also came following pressure from Carr.