Colorado Rep Fact-Checks Fox News Anchor On-Air Over Venezuela Drug Death Claims: ‘That’s Not True’ | Video

Jason Crow, a Colorado representative, called out Fox News host Martha MacCallum after she inaccurately blamed Venezuela for a majority of the drug-related deaths in the United States.

On Monday, the Fox News anchor stated that around 100,000 people will die from a drug overdose in the U.S., and noted that most of the drugs causing these deaths were from Venezuela. However, Rep. Crow (D-Colo.) quickly fact checked MacCallum’s remark, clarifying it was far from the truth.

“That’s actually not true,” Crow said. “The majority of the deaths by drugs in America are the result of meth and fentanyl. Almost none of that comes from Venezuela.”

MacCALLUM: You have about 100,000 dying from drug overdoses, most of those drugs from from Venezuela and other places



CROW: That's actually not true. The majority of the deaths by drugs in America are the result of meth and fentanyl. Almost none of that comes from Venezuela pic.twitter.com/xp3TmcYDyG — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) January 5, 2026

He added: “What I’m saying is if we want a real drug strategy – if we want to stop fentanyl and meth, which is largely what’s killing our children and devastating our communities, then we need a real drug strategy to do that. But actually going and deposing a foreign leader, and capturing them and now saying we’re going to run the country as Donald Trump just said on Saturday is not going to stop that.”

On Saturday, the Trump administration followed through on its warnings when an elite U.S. military unit carried out a pre-dawn raid in Caracas, seizing Nicolás Maduro and his wife, Cilia Flores, and transporting them to New York to face drug trafficking charges.

Trump added that the United States intended to “run” Venezuela for an unspecified period to reclaim American oil interests — a sweeping assertion of power that drew criticism from analysts and foreign governments, but was praised in part by some Democratic leaders.

