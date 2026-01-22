Jake Tapper Shames Karoline Leavitt for Lying About Trump’s Greenland-Iceland Mix-Up: ‘Let’s Roll the Tape’ | Video

Jake Tapper shamed Karoline Leavitt on Wednesday after the White House press secretary lied about President Donald Trump confusing Greenland for Iceland in his speech at the World Economic Forum in Switzerland.

Posting a video to his personal X account, the CNN host mocked Leavitt for arguing that the president wasn’t “mixing anything up.”

“I mean, you know that that was filmed, right?” Tapper asked incredulously.

Watch the video of Tapper’s breakdown — which includes the clips in question — below:

“Earlier today, in a speech in Davos, Switzerland, President Trump, at least three times referred to Greenland, a territory he wants to seize or purchase from Denmark, three times referred to Greenland as Iceland,” Tapper said before introducing Leavitt’s defense.

“When a reporter went on X and pointed this out, the White House press secretary, whose salary your tax dollars pay for, wrote, ‘No he didn’t Libby, his written remarks referred to Greenland as a piece of ice because that’s what it is. You’re the only one mixing anything up here. OK?’”

A claim to which Tapper replied: “Let’s roll the tape.”

Speaking in Davos on Wednesday, there were unmistakably several instances where Trump said “Iceland” when he meant to say “Greenland.” “When I told them about Iceland, they loved me. They called me daddy,” he said in one moment; “Our stock market took the first dip yesterday because of Iceland. So Iceland’s already cost us a lot of money,” he said in another.

“This all reminds me of this great, horrifying quote from George Orwell’s dystopian novel ‘1984,’” Tapper pondered on his social video.

“‘The party told you to reject the evidence of your eyes and ears. It was their final, most essential command,’” the host quoted. “But we don’t live in 1984 and we don’t have to reject the evidence of our eyes and ears. We know that he confused Iceland with Greenland or Greenland with Iceland. And I mean, you can lie to us if you want, but I don’t know why it’s worth it.”

Watch the full clip above.