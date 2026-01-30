Independent journalist Jim Acosta slammed Donald Trump and his administration over the arrest of Don Lemon, saying the president is only targeting Don Lemon because of his race.

“I’ll say it right now … Trump likes to f—k with Don because Don is Black! And we just need to say that too,” Acosta said Friday during a special episode of his “The Jim Acosta Show.” “Trump is racist and he’s always attacked Don in racially loaded ways, calls him stupid and things like that. And it’s disgraceful! It’s disgusting!”

Acosta’s remarks come after federal agents apprehended Lemon in Los Angeles on Thursday, his attorney said in a statement, nearly two weeks after the journalist covered an anti‑ICE protest at a St. Paul, Minnesota, church that disrupted a service and prompted legal action by federal authorities.

Watch the clip below.

According to a Department of Homeland Security spokesperson Lemon will be charged with two federal statutes, one that protects against those trying to impede someone from practicing their constitutional rights and another under the Freedom of Access to Clinic Entrances (FACE) Act, which in part prevents one from interfering with someone’s First Amendment right of religious freedom.

Jumping in, Acosta’s guest Michael Fanone said not only is Trump “racist,” but so is his entire administration as well as its political goals and policies.

“I mean, the administration is racist. The entire administration, the MAGA agenda, their political agenda and their cultural agenda are racist,” Fanone said. “I mean, we’ve seen that play out in almost every aspect of this administration. So, yeah, I mean … It just … pisses me the f—k off.”

“And people need to stay pissed off right now because this country is not gonna change if you’re complacent and you just hold back and you say, well, what can I do?” Acosta replied, adding that he feels people should come to Lemon’s defense by protesting his arrest.

“Everybody needs take to the streets,” Acosta added. “Everybody needs get online, get on social media, talk about how they support Don, how they’re gonna stand up for Don.”