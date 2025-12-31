Fox News Mocked for Ripping Into Joe Biden’s Holiday Vacation: ‘They Call That Retirement’

U.S. President Joe Biden clasps his hands as he delivers his farewell address to the nation from the Oval Office of the White House on January 15, 2025 in Washington, DC (Credit: Mandel Ngan – Pool/Getty Images)

After Joe Biden was called out on Fox News for going on a holiday vacation, many on social media rallied around the former president and slammed host Tomi Lahren for mocking the retired politician.

During Tuesday’s broadcast of “Hannity,” Lahren openly mocked Biden for his end-of-year trip, noting, “And you’ll never believe where Joe Biden was spotted. Spoiler alert: He’s on vacation.”

This moment was clipped and shared on X Tuesday evening — and swiftly went viral, gaining 4 million views in less than 24 hours. Many were confused by Lahren’s dig, given Biden is not currently president and has withdrawn significantly from public life amid his cancer battle.

One critic responded on X, “quick question @TomiLahren what year do you think it is?” Another chimed in with, “Spoiler alert: he’s not president.” A third added, “Retired man goes on vacation. Hardly a scandal.”

A fourth expressed a more biting sentiment, noting, “I’m pretty sure they call that retirement, you dumb hack.”

Another X user called out conservatives for giving Biden a hard time for doing exactly what they asked him to do: “Sleepy Joe Biden needs to retire so we can pile on to make fun of him for not working anymore.”

The irony of Lahren’s comments weren’t lost on other social media users, who pointed out that the conservative commentator was covering for Sean Hannity — who was reportedly absent for being on vacation. Watch the viral moment below.

Biden notably exited the 2024 presidential race after concerns surfaced following his performance during a June 2024 debate against Donald Trump.

“It has been the greatest honor of my life to serve as your President,” Biden said in a letter confirming his withdrawal from the race. “And while it has been my intention to seek reelection, I believe it is in the best interest of my party and the country for me to stand down and focus solely on fulfilling my duties as President for the remainder of my term.”

Biden’s Vice President Kamala Harris stepped in and ran in his place, but ultimately lost to Trump, who was inaugurated for his second term in January.

A woman with light-toned skin speaks emphatically. She wears glasses and bright red lipstick and has long brown hair. She speaks in a formal setting with apparent wood paneling in the background.
