Karoline Leavitt Completely Dodges Question About Trump Officials Slamming Alex Pretti as an ‘Assassin’

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt completely dodged a reporter’s inquiry into why Trump officials are slamming Minnesota resident Alex Pretti as an “assassin,” particularly when an investigation into his killing hasn’t wrapped up.

The topic came up while Leavitt took questions from reporters during a press briefing on Monday.

“Regarding Minnesota: on Saturday, the Department of Homeland Security posted that Pretti ‘looks like he wanted to do maximum damage and massacre law enforcement,’” a reporter questioned. “Stephen Miller on Saturday posted that— called Pretti a ‘would-be assassin.’ Why did administration officials jump to conclusions before an investigation [has] even been conducted?”

Following Pretti’s killing, several members of Trump’s team defended the shooting and condemned Pretti while making false claims about the incident. Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem said the Border Patrol agent feared for his “life and the lives of his fellow officers around him, an agent fired defensive shots.” And Homeland Security Advisor Stephen Miller flat out called Pretti a “would-be assassin.”

In response to the journalist, Leavitt said Trump will be waiting on more details from the probe.

“Well, look, this has obviously been a very fluid and fast-moving situation throughout the weekend,” Leavitt explained. “As for President Trump, whom I speak for, he has said that he wants to let the investigation continue and let the facts lead in this case.”

Another question on the matter came from ABC’s Mary Bruce who asked Leavitt if Trump agreed with Miller and Noem labeling Pretti as a “domestic terrorist.”

“Look, as I’ve said, I have not heard the president characterize Mr. Pretti in that way,” Leavitt said. “However, I have heard the president say he wants to let the facts and the investigation lead itself.”