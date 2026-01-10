Megyn Kelly Praises Conan O’Brien for ‘Taking Aim’ at Kimmel, Colbert Over Anti-Trump Jokes | Video

Megyn Kelly praised Conan O’Brien for “taking aim” at comedians with anti-Trump jokes on her eponymous podcast Friday, arguing that, without naming them, the late-night vet was criticizing one-time colleagues like Stephen Colbert and Jimmy Kimmel.

On Friday’s episode of “The Megyn Kelly Show,” the host gushed over the comedian’s comments at an Oxford Union event earlier this week. She lauded him for saying something that other late night hosts like Kimmel or Colbert never would.

“There’s the voice of reason, Conan O’Brien, who was part of a discussion at the Oxford Union,” Kelly said. “It’s really amazing. He’s clearly taking aim, in particular, at the three late night hosts, Fallon less so, but definitely Colbert and Kimmel and the loser, Seth Meyers, 100% not to mention John Oliver — all of whom do exactly that and only that.”

Watch the full segment below:

Play video

She added: “This all turned into like one big Trump-bashing session out in Hollywood. We know that. But it’s not just on camera. It’s behind the camera. When people are auditioning for their roles, they have to make clear they hate Trump if they want to get cast in anything major in Hollywood.”

O’Brien criticized comedians at his event at Oxford Union for building their material around being “F Trump.” He explained that their weapon is their humor and they’re squandering it by coming off angry.

“I think some comics go the route of, ‘I’m going to just say “F Trump” all the time,’ or that’s their comedy,” O’Brien said. “Well, now a little bit you’re being co-opted because you’re so angry.”

The late night veteran added: “You’ve been lulled into just saying ‘F Trump. F Trump. F Trump. Screw this guy.’ And I think you’ve now put down your best weapon, which is being funny, and you’ve exchanged it for anger.”

O’Brien said that losing sight of the humor takes away the best tool in a comedian’s toolbox. He hoped that the material was channeled in more humorous ways to fight the current power.

“Any person like that would say, ‘Well, things are too serious now. I don’t need to be funny.’ And I think, well, if you’re a comedian, you always need to be funny,” O’Brien explained. “You just have to find a way to channel that anger, because good art will always be a perfect weapon against power, but if you’re just screaming and you’re just angry, you’ve lost your best tool in the toolbox.”