Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey scoffed at the idea that telling ICE to “get the f—k out” of his city after an officer fatally shot and killed an unarmed woman fanned the flames of agitation instead of cooling them.

The mayor pushed back against criticism toward his remarks during a press conference on Friday, where a reporter questioned if he stood by his comments about ICE.

“The [Trump] administration has pointed to some of your comments right after the shooting as turning up the temperature in this city,” the reporter, who was not clearly identified, said. “Yesterday we did see some protests that turned volatile at times. There was pepper spray, there was tear gas. Do you stand by your statements telling ICE to [get the f—k out]?”

Without flinching, Frey said, “Yeah.” Watch the moment below:

Frey: This notion of inflammatory comments. I dropped an F bomb. They killed somebody. Which one of those is more inflammatory? I'm going with the killing. pic.twitter.com/tc9ZDmbPPm — Acyn (@Acyn) January 9, 2026

Frey stood 10 toes down on his Wednesday statements, reiterating that ICE members exploited their authority and that Donald Trump’s camp is trying to spin the narrative in ICE’s favor by saying the officer acted in self-defense when he shot 37-year-old Renee Nicole Good.

“I’ll look back to what I said: I said it was reckless abuse of power. Yes, it was a reckless abuse of power,” Frey explained. “I said that the narrative that the administration was pushing in the immediacy following this shooting was garbage and false and B.S. It was. I stand by every one of those. And this notion of ‘inflammatory’ comments … I mean, come on, guys.”

Frey weighed which of the two were worse: cussing or killing someone.

“I dropped an f-bomb, they killed somebody — which one of those is more inflammatory? I’m going with the killing somebody,” the mayor said.

Watch the full clip via CNN above.